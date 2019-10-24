More Than 15K SCE Customers Without Power as Critical Fire Weather Threatens SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 15,000 Southern California Edison customers have had their power preemptively shut off as critical fire weather threatened the state on Thursday.

The utility said it has cut electricity for some people living in Santa Paula, Fontana, Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, some unincorporated areas in Riverside and Los Angeles counties and other communities.

Nearly 300,000 more customers across six counties were under consideration for power cuts.

SoCal Edison's website has the latest list and maps of neighborhoods experiencing outages.

Santa Ana winds are forecast to strengthen early Thursday, and a red flag warning has been issued for much of L.A., Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties effective through Friday.

Temperatures will range from 87 to 97 degrees and humidities could drop as low as 2 to 9%, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind-driven fire has already ignited in San Bernardino early Thursday, forcing some evacuations.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected tonight with wind gusts up to 65 mph & very low humidites, especially over the ⛰! Red Flag Warning in effect for #VenturaCounty & much of #LosAngeles County! #SoCal #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/vvxsY81Nvk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 24, 2019

Be aware, informed and prepared. That helps reduce worry and stress. pic.twitter.com/lizdko1l5T — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 24, 2019