New Podcast Preview: “Mama Mentality” & “Keepin’ It Friel”

Jason is out on jury duty this week, so Producer Bobby presents some previews of KTLA’s newest podcasts, Mama Mentality with Megan Telles and Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery. In Mama Mentality, Megan Telles is getting ready for motherhood by talking to moms who have “been there, done that.” Her first episode is a conversation on parenting and “living life lopsided” with KTLA’s Jessica Holmes!

In Keepin’ It Friel, Courtney Friel, who is ten years sober, hosts candid conversations with celebrities and media personalities about their struggles with addiction, and how they’ve overcome them. This episode includes an excerpt from her conversation with comedian and actor Darrel Hammond of Saturday Night Live fame. These podcasts, and all KTLA podcasts, can be found on your favorite podcast apps, or at ktla.com/podcasts.

