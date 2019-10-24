Officials Release Surveillance Video of 2 Cars Believed to Be Connected to Fatal San Pedro Shooting

Police on Thursday released surveillance video of two cars believed to have been involved in a fatal shooting in San Pedro last month.

The shooting was reported along the 200 block of West Second Street about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 17, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim, 57-year-old Eric Guillory, lying in the courtyard of the Rancho San Pedro Housing Development with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video released Thursday shows a black, four-door sedan following a gray, four-door sedan. Police believe the two vehicles were together and turned south on Palos Verdes Street from First Street moments before the shooting.

Police did not elaborate on why they believe the cars were involved in the shooting. Investigators have also not released what may have led up to the shooting or provided any additional suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the cars can call LAPD detectives at 310-726-7882 or 310-726-7880.

