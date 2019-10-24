× Shooting Involving L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Under Investigation in Studio City

A shooting that involved a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy is under investigation Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive. The Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area in a tweet sent at 7:42 a.m.

No details on why law enforcement was in the area, or what prompted the deputy open fire were immediately released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one person being detained by authorities.

K-9 units were being sent onto the property to make sure no one was left inside the location, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Several roads were closed during the incident.

Police Activity in the area. Road closures. Avoid area Oakdell Rd/Dona Maria Dr, Dona Teresa Dr/ Dona Dolores Pl, Dona Evita Dr/Dona Teresa Dr #Studiocity https://t.co/DyuUCz6Hg2 pic.twitter.com/RWR1n9WbCx — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 24, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.