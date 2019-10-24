Watch Live: Officials Discussing Power Outages as 20K SCE Customers Lose Electricity in Effort to Avoid Wildfires

Shooting Involving L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Under Investigation in Studio City

Posted 8:18 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, October 24, 2019
An armored vehicle is seen in Studio City on Oct. 24, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

An armored vehicle is seen in Studio City on Oct. 24, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A shooting that involved a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy is under investigation Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive. The Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area in a tweet sent at 7:42 a.m.

No details on why law enforcement was in the area, or what prompted the deputy open fire were immediately released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one person being detained by authorities.

K-9 units were being sent onto the property to make sure no one was left inside the location, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Several roads were closed during the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.