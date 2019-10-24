SoCal Edison Cut Power to Agua Dulce Before Fast-Moving Tick Fire Erupted in Area

A portion of Agua Dulce was among the areas impacted by Southern California Edison power shutoffs when the Tick Fire erupted in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Residents in Agua Dulce were among the 9,868 customers in Los Angeles County that were without service as of 12:45 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

Edison had cut power to more than 26,000 customers in Southern California in an effort to reduce the wildfire threat as high winds and low humidity hit the region Thursday. An additional 386,000 customers were at risk of a shutoff.

The Tick Fire erupted about 1:45 p.m. in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road.

The wind-driven blaze destroyed at least one structure and was rapidly spreading toward residential communities in Santa Clarita, where it was threatening many homes, Sky5 video showed. Santa Clarita is another area under the threat of a power shutoff.

By 3 p.m., the wildfire had burned at least 850 acres, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

It was not immediately known what sparked the fire.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this story.