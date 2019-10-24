× All LAUSD San Fernando Valley Schools Closed Friday Due to Air Quality Concerns as Wildfires Burn Across SoCal

All Los Angeles Unified School District schools in the San Fernando Valley will be closed Friday due to air quality concerns as several wildfires burned across Southern California, sending plumes of smoke billowing over neighborhood and choking the air with ash.

Several other schools will also be closed, including Community, Roscomare, Topanga, Valley View, Wonderland, and Elementary Community Day School, officials said. Click here for an updated list of LAUSD school closures.

Transportation to schools and all athletic activities will be cancelled, district officials said.

Malibu Elementary School, Malibu Middle School, Malibu High School and Webster Elementary School are also closed Friday, the Malibu Unified School District said.

In Ventura County, all Fillmore Unified School District and Mupu School District schools will closed due to high winds and possible Southern California Edison power shutoffs, the Ventura County Office of Education said.

Parents of students at independent charter school should reach out to their schools directly for information, LAUSD officials said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District faced criticism last week after reopening schools before crews had finished cleaning the ash out of classrooms as the Saddleridge Fire burned in the San Fernando Valley, teachers and parents told KTLA.