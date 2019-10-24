Some Schools in Ventura, San Bernardino Counties Closed Thursday Amid Fire Weather

A number of schools in Ventura and San Bernardino counties were closed Thursday as a red flag warning for much of the region prompted Southern California Edison to preemptively cut electricity for thousands of its customers.
Some campuses will remain closed through Friday, when when the warning is set to expire.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said it does not plan to cancel classes as of Thursday morning.
Here's a list of schools closures announced as of Thursday:
- All eight schools in the Fillmore Unified School District, closed Thursday and Friday)
- Mupu School in Santa Paula, closed Thursday
- Paakuma' K-8 School in San Bernardino, closed Thursday
- California State University, San Bernardino, closed Thursday
- College of the Canyon's Canyon Country campus is closed Thursday due to a power outage. Classes should resume Friday. The Valencia campus is open and classes are on schedule.
