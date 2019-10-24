Watch Live: Officials Discussing Power Outages as 20K SCE Customers Lose Electricity in Effort to Avoid Wildfires

Some Schools in Ventura, San Bernardino Counties Closed Thursday Amid Fire Weather

Posted 8:35 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, October 24, 2019
A number of schools in Ventura and San Bernardino counties were closed Thursday as a red flag warning for much of the region prompted Southern California Edison to preemptively cut electricity for thousands of its customers.

Some campuses will remain closed through Friday, when when the warning is set to expire.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said it does not plan to cancel classes as of Thursday morning.

Here's a list of schools closures announced as of Thursday:

