Some Schools in Ventura, San Bernardino Counties Closed Thursday Amid Fire Weather

A number of schools in Ventura and San Bernardino counties were closed Thursday as a red flag warning for much of the region prompted Southern California Edison to preemptively cut electricity for thousands of its customers.

Some campuses will remain closed through Friday, when when the warning is set to expire.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said it does not plan to cancel classes as of Thursday morning.

Here's a list of schools closures announced as of Thursday:

CAMPUS UPDATE: 6:36PM SB CAMPUS will be closed tomorrow, Oct. 24 due to high wind warning up to 75 mph from the National Weather Service, along with a possible SCE ordered power shutdown to reduce the threat of wild fires. PDC remains open MORE INFO: https://t.co/C9T5dRg0b0 — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) October 24, 2019