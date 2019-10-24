× Woman on Probation for Arson Accused of Lighting Brush Fire in Corona

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a Corona woman who was already on probation for arson Wednesday after she allegedly used a “flammable liquid” to light one brush fire, then attempted to light a second, authorities said.

Aysah M. Magierek, 27, was arrested on suspicion of arson, violating her probation and giving false information to police, according to the Corona Police Department and Riverside County booking records.

A witness called police about 10:40 a.m. to report a small brush fire was burning in the 4000 block of Prado Road, police said in a written statement.

“The observant citizen watched a female burn dry brush using a flammable liquid before walking away,” the statement said. “The vigilant citizen was able to provide the suspect’s clothing description and stayed on the phone with police dispatchers to direct officers to the suspect’s location.”

Responding officers found the suspect as she was trying to light a second area of brush on fire, according to the police statement. “Officers detained her before she was successful.”

The fire scorched an area of about 30 feet by 60 feet before Corona Fire Department firefighters extinguished it.

Police thanked the witness to intervened, potentially preventing he fire from being much worse.

“Their diligence prevented a dangerous fire from spreading and endangering others,” the statement said.