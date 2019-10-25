2-Acre Brush Fire Erupts Along Golf Course in Rosemead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A small brush fire erupted near a golf course in Rosemead Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The blaze chewed through about 2 acres in the area of Rush Street and Walnut Grove Avenue after first being reported at half an acre at 12 p.m.

Authorities say no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a firefighting aircraft dropping water over a patch of dense vegetation nestled between two fields.

No further details were immediately available.