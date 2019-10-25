2 Horses Killed, 2 Riders Seriously Injured in Lake View Terrace Hit-and-Run

A driver ran away after striking two horses in Lakeview Terrace, killing both animals and critically injuring both riders late Friday, officials said.

The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. along Foothill Boulevard near Wheatland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The involved vehicle remained at the scene, but the driver fled on foot, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

No description of the hit-and-run driver was immediately available.