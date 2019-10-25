2 Killed in Azusa Apartment Fire

Posted 11:32 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, October 25, 2019
Firefighters respond to a double fatal fire in Azusa on Oct. 25, 2019. (Credit: RMGNews)

Two people were killed in an apartment fire in Azusa Thursday night, officials said.

The fire was reported about 9:10 p.m. at 833 W. 13th St.

Los Angeles County firefighters had gotten a report that there were people inside and two people were eventually found dead in the apartment, officials said.

One person was transported with an unrelated medical issue.

The fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

Officials did not provide and additional description of the victims.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story. 

