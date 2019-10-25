3 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash Sparks 2-Acre Brush Fire in Santa Barbara

Two vehicles are seen after crashing on the 154 Highway in Santa Barbara on Oct. 25, 2019. (Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Three people died after three vehicles crashed and ignited a 2-acre brush fire in Santa Barbara Friday, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed Spring Fire, started in the area of Highway 154 and Cold Spring Bridge after the vehicles crashed at about 5 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

One person was airlifted to a hospital suffering from critical injuries. Authorities did not identify the victims killed in the crash.

California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 154 in both directions, authorities said.

Crews had the blaze under control by 6 p.m. and officials said firefighters are mopping up the burn area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details were available.

