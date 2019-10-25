× 3 Killed When Vehicle Crashes Into Back of Big Rig in San Bernardino: Police

Three people have died after a crash involving a big rig in San Bernardino early Friday, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., a driver and two passengers were headed westbound in the 1100 block of Fifth Street when their vehicle slammed into the rear of the tractor trailer, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

All three occupants were killed in the collision.

Police have not identified them, nor did they provide any information on genders and ages.

Speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.