3,950-Acre Tick Fire Jumps 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita; Continues to Burn Homes

The nearly 4,000-acre Tick Fire jumped the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita early Friday morning as crews worked overnight to increase containment of the wind-driven wildfire.

The fire, which broke out about 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua, quickly burned toward Santa Clarita.

The fire prompted closures on the 14 Freeway Thursday night before flames eventually jumped to the other side early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert about 2:30 a.m. for the closure of all lanes between Golden Valley and Escondido Canyon for an unknown duration.

The latest information from fire officials gave the exact size as 3,950 acres with 5% containment. At least six homes have been burned in the fire.

An update was expected to be provided by officials at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A flareup Friday morning in the blaze resulted in more homes catching fire.

One home was engulfed in flames about 4 a.m. in the 29500 Arches Lane. Gusty winds were blowing embers sideways and threatening other homes in the tightly packed neighborhood.

Smoke appeared to be coming from the attic space of at least one other home near the burning structure.

Mandatory evacuations in place

Mandatory evacuations were in place for about 50,000 people, according to fire officials. The following areas are listed under the orders:

• South of Vasquez Canyon Road

• North and east of Plum Canyon Road

• North and east of Whites Canyon Road

• North and east of Soledad Canyon Road

• West of Agua Dulce

• South and north of the 14 Freeway

• East of Sand Canyon Road

• North of Placerita Canyon

• West of Robinson Ranch Golf Course

• West of Sequoia Road

• Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway, including all streets off Davenport Road

Current mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas are visible at https://t.co/p46PbDhrCO #TickFire pic.twitter.com/wdxtvccOe9 — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) October 25, 2019

Shelters are available to evacuees at College of the Canyons gym in Santa Clarita at 17200 Sierra Highway, and the Newhall Community Center at 22421 Market St.

Residents with small animals were being directed to Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road.

Large animals were being accepted at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, but the location was closed by 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Santa Clarita said it would be posting public safety updates on its emergency website.

School closures

Several school districts have canceled classes due to poor air quality Friday. The following schools have asked students to stay home until further notice:

William S. Hart Union High School District

Saugus Union School District

Castaic Union School District

Los Angeles Unified School Districts schools within the San Fernando Valley

Fillmore Unified School District

Mupu School District

Critical fire weather

The Santa Clarita area is under a red flag warning as gusty winds continue to blow Friday. High temperatures and low humidities are also making for critical fire weather conditions.

Gusts of 45-55 mph were expected to continue in the Tick Fire area through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.