Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Woman on Bicycle in Hollywood

A driver struck a 49-year-old woman as she rode her bicycle in Hollywood early Friday, then left her to die without stopping to help, police said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place about 2:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“A female bicyclist was riding her bicycle northbound on Orange Drive when she was struck by a four-door silver sedan traveling northbound Orange Drive, north of Hollywood Boulevard,” according to the statement. “The driver did not stop or render aid to the bicyclist as required by law.”

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity was not released Friday.

Police reminded the public that the city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to he arrest and conviction of hit-and-run drivers involved in fatal collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 213-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.