Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Woman on Bicycle in Hollywood

Posted 8:42 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, October 25, 2019
Orange Drive, looking north from Hollywood Boulevard, in Hollywood, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Orange Drive, looking north from Hollywood Boulevard, in Hollywood, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A driver struck a 49-year-old woman as she rode her bicycle in Hollywood early Friday, then left her to die without stopping to help, police said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place about 2:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“A female bicyclist was riding her bicycle northbound on Orange Drive when she was struck by a four-door silver sedan traveling northbound Orange Drive, north of Hollywood Boulevard,” according to the statement. “The driver did not stop or render aid to the bicyclist as required by law.”

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity was not released Friday.

Police reminded the public that the city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to he arrest and conviction of hit-and-run drivers involved in fatal collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 213-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

(Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

(Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.