How To Sell An Impossible Property with Rock Star Real Estate Agent Neyshia Go | Home Made

Posted 5:18 AM, October 25, 2019

Neyshia Go is an experienced and top producing real estate agent in the Los Angeles area. She is going to tell us her secrets for success, the one thing that keeps her grounded, and a sneak preview of her new show CNBC called Listing Impossible that aims to show homeowners the error of their ways whether they want to see them or not.

