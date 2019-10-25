How To Sell An Impossible Property with Rock Star Real Estate Agent Neyshia Go | Home Made

Neyshia Go is an experienced and top producing real estate agent in the Los Angeles area. She is going to tell us her secrets for success, the one thing that keeps her grounded, and a sneak preview of her new show CNBC called Listing Impossible that aims to show homeowners the error of their ways whether they want to see them or not.
Related show links:
- NeyshiaGo.com
- Neyshia on Instagram
Subscribe to “Home Made with Kirk Hawkins”: via Apple Podcasts| RSS
Kirk on Online: Twitter | Instagram | GetKirk.com
About the Podcast: “Home Made with Kirk Hawkins”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined | Rich On Tech