Iconic Ennis House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Sells for $18 Million

A deteriorating section of the Ennis-Brown House, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1924 in Los Feliz, is seen in this March 7, 2005 photo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A piece of architectural history just traded hands in Los Feliz. The Ennis House — a stunning Mayan Revival-style home built by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright — has sold for $18 million.

It’s a sizable profit for the seller, billionaire Ron Burkle, who bought the pedigreed property for $4.5 million in 2011 and oversaw a significant restoration in the years since. Over the summer, he listed it for sale at $23 million.

A striking temple-like construction, the hillside home ranks among the most revered estates in all of Los Angeles — and for good reason. Its exotic style has made it a destination filming location for films such as “Blade Runner,” “Rush Hour,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The Karate Kid Part III.”

Wright designed the home in the 1920s for Charles and Mabel Ennis using between 27,000 and 40,000 precast concrete blocks. At the time, Wright was exploring concrete’s functional and artistic possibilities, The Times previously reported.

