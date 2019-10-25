× L.A. City Atty. Feuer Tightens Oversight of Outside Contracts Following DWP Scandal

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer this week announced new oversight rules for the city’s use of private law firms following a legal scandal that has engulfed his office and the Department of Water and Power.

In a three-page statement, Feuer laid out his new policies, which require more stringent reviews of contracts given by his office to private law firms and stronger oversight of lawyers from such firms. He also said he would prohibit such attorneys from entering into separate city contracts for nonlegal services, unless given special approval.

Also this week, the city attorney’s office released a 150-page ethics report. Commissioned by the office, it focused on the conduct of outside attorneys working for the city on litigation stemming from the 2013 DWP billing debacle, in which hundreds of thousands of customers were overcharged after the utility rolled out a new billing system.

The FBI raided the city attorney’s office in July, seeking information about the city’s settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed by DWP customers and a related lawsuit brought by the city against a consulting firm that implemented the billing system.

