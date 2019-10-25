× L.A. Man Convicted of Abusing Puppy Is Banned From Owning Animals for 10 Years

A Los Angeles man who was convicted of abusing his 3-month old Doberman puppy in 2016 was prohibited by a judge from owning animals for 10 years, officials announced Friday.

Eljin Jermaul Holt, 28, was also placed on three years of probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Holt pleaded no contest to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal on Sept. 18, 2017.

Prosecutors said he dragged and yanked his dog Indie, causing the dog to bleed.

“Under the terms of a plea agreement, the felony plea was withdrawn and the charge was dismissed yesterday after the defendant completed the required 60 days of community labor and an animal cruelty prevention class” the DA officials said in a news release Friday.

Holt is also not allowed to possess or have access to animals during the 10 year period.

The case was investigated by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles.