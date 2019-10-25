× Measles Patient Who Visited L.A. CVS, Ralphs May Have Exposed Others: Health Officials

A measles patient visited a CVS and a Ralphs store in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles last week while contagious and may have exposed others to the virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Friday.

The L.A. County resident visited both stores on Oct. 19 during these timings:

12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy at 4707 Venice Blvd.

12:35 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ralphs at 4760 W Pico Blvd.

Anyone who visited the pharmacy or the coffee shop at the same time could be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed, health officials said.

Those who believe they may have been exposed should review their immunization records, reach out to their health care provider and watch out for symptoms, including fever and an unexplained rash.

Health officials advised those who experience symptoms to stay home and call their doctor immediately.

The virus lingers in the environment for hours and is extremely contagious, authorities said.

About 90% of those who have never been immunized experience the symptoms seven to 21 days after exposure.

So far in 2019, there have been 20 confirmed cases of measles among Los Angeles County residents, and another 11 cases among non-residents who traveled through the county, health officials said. The majority of those cases were found among patients who were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized, according to the health department.

Public health officials said they will provide an update with additional locations and time periods in which people could have been exposed to measles in connection with this patient.

On Oct. 16, a measles patient visited Disneyland and a Los Angeles Starbucks while contagious, and the health department warned visitors that they may have been exposed and that they could develop symptoms within the 21 days after coming in to contact with the virus.

Measles Exposure Advisory: Additional #Measles Case Confirmed in a Los Angeles County Resident. View https://t.co/MnjScmMumE for more info on possible exposure locations. pic.twitter.com/g2HDVxVasf — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 25, 2019