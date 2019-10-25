Millions in California Could Be Left in the Dark With Most Widespread Power Outages Yet Expected This Weekend

Analysts at the Pacific Gas and Electric Wildfire Safety Operations Center in San Francisco monitor a wildfire on Aug. 5, 2019. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

This weekend’s planned power outages could be the largest yet in California, as utilities such as Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison order wide blackouts to prevent more blazes — and more wildfire liability — amid strong, hot winds.

PG&E, which has 5.4 million electric customers and provides power to 16 million Californians, was projecting Thursday that it could shut off power across nearly all of its territory in Northern California on Sunday and Monday because of ferocious gusts.

“This system will likely be the strongest event of the year from a wind perspective,” the utility said on its website. “Federal forecast agencies are in alignment that this will be a high-risk weather event.”

Edison customers could face continued power shut-offs — or new ones — because of the weather forecast.

