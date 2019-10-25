× Old Water Fire 55% Contained After Burning 145 Acres in San Bernardino, Sending Residents Fleeing Homes

The Old Water Fire burning in San Bernardino was about 55% contained by Friday morning, the San Bernardino County Fire District said.

The fire erupted just after 2 a.m. Thursday near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, and spread rapidly to consume 145 acres by Friday morning.

Fanned by strong winds, the flames threatened neighborhoods, forcing residents in about 80 homes along Mariposa Drive, David Way and Arrowhead Road to flee their homes as officials issued mandatory evacuation orders.

All orders were lifted by 8 p.m. and roads were reopened for residents with identification to return to their homes.

Residents were told to be cautious returning to their homes while weather conditions continued to pose a threat.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. with gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidities expected to last through much of Friday, county officials said.

In a bid to prevent additional fires, Southern California Edison switched off power to 5,790 customers in San Bernardino County, including in San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, and Chino Hills.