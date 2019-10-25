Sawday Fire Burns in Ramona Area of San Diego County, Prompting Evacuations

A brush fire spread rapidly in the Ramona area of northeast San Diego County Friday morning, destroying at least one building and forcing evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Sawday Fire, started along Sawday Truck Trail near Littlepage Road and had grown to about 70 acres with 0% containment by 10:30 a.m., KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

Sawday Truck Trail runs between Ramona and the Julian area, parallel to state Route 78. About 150 firefighters and multiple water-dropping aircraft from Cal Fire and other agencies were in the area to fight the blaze.

#SawdayFire near Ramona [update] The fire is currently 70 acres and 0% contained. There are approximately 150 firefighters fully engaged from the air and ground. pic.twitter.com/fW6xltXPkE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

One building was engulfed in flames and others were threatened, officials said. The blaze was moving at a “critical rate of spread,” according to Cal Fire.

Officials ordered evacuations for residents and businesses on the following streets:

Sawday Truck Trail

Littlepage Road

Littlepage Lane

Old Julian Highway

Creek Hollow Drive

Creek Hollow Road

An evacuation center was set up temporarily at the Ramona Rodeo on Aqua Lane. Sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door helping people leave home.

Just arriving as helicopters drop water East of Ramona @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/yn8krA5tC7 — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) October 25, 2019

California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of SR-78 between Third Street and Old Julian Highway, though it was reopened by 11 a.m. Old Julian Highway itself remained closed to anyone but residents in the area.

Ramona Unified School District said students would remain inside due to poor air quality, but no classes were cancelled and no campus was forced to evacuate.

SkyFOX video showed at least one structure burning as the blaze moved through brush dotted with rural roads.

The fire came as San Diego County was on high alert for fire danger, with National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning and San Diego Gas & Electric issuing precautionary power outages.

Those outages had 19,000 people without power, including in Ramona where the blaze was burning, as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

#SawdayFire off Sawday Truck Trail and Little Page Rd, near community of Witch Creek in San Diego County is 70 acres. pic.twitter.com/UgQHe8Vr8W — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 25, 2019