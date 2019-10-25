× Smoke Advisory Continued in Santa Clarita Valley, Other Areas During Tick Fire

A smoke advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District was continued in Santa Clarita Valley and other areas because of the destructive Tick Fire.

The blaze has burned an estimated 4,300 acres since it began in Canyon Country Thursday afternoon and was 5% contained as of Friday morning. Six structures have been destroyed in the fire and it continues to threaten 15,000 others.

A smoke advisory was issued after the fire broke out and was extended through Saturday morning. The fire has since produced less visible smoke based on satellite and webcam imagery, officials said.

Areas in northwest coastal Los Angeles County, western and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and all of the Santa Clarita Valley are expected to be impacted by smoke from the Tick Fire.

Winds are forecasted to come from the northeast Friday, pushing smoke toward Santa Clarita, Porter Ranch, Simi Valley, Calabasas and the San Fernando Valley.

While gusts were expected to reach 22 mph in the morning, they may decrease to 15 mph in the afternoon and to less than 10 mph in the evening.

The Santa Ana wind event wreaking havoc throughout Southern California is expected to end Friday night.

Winds will switch directions on Saturday morning, which will push smoke to the northeast toward Agua Dulce and Acton, according to the AQMD.

If the Tick Fire continues to generate smoke Friday and Saturday, Santa Clarita and the San Fernando Valley will be impacted, officials said.

Air quality may case unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

Officials suggest that if you smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, limit your exposure to it by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed. Seeking alternate shelter and avoiding vigorous physical activity during wildfire conditions.