‘Extreme Red Flag Warning’ Conditions Will Remain in SoCal at Least Through Friday; SCE Power Cuts Continue

The gusty Santa Ana winds that fanned multiple fires across Southern California this week will stay in the forecast at least through Friday evening, and thousands of Southern California Edison customers are expected to remain in the dark.

The National Weather Service warned of “extreme red flag conditions” for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, “especially in the morning hours when winds will be strongest.” Similar conditions are expected for mountains and valleys of the Inland Empire and the inland portions of Orange County.

Northeast winds will be the most powerful in the mountains, with gusts up to 40 to 64 mph. Temperatures will hover from 87 to 97 degrees and humidities will drop as low as 2 to 9%, the weather service said.

This means any ignition could potentially grow at a rapid and dangerous rate, forecasters added.

The red flag warning is effective through at least 5 p.m.

SoCal Edison power cuts

About 31,000 SoCal Edison customers lost service at the height of preemptive power cuts during this Santa Ana wind event, company spokesman Robert Viellegas told KTLA.

The utility has restored electricity for about 10,000 of them, but the rest remain without power as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

That includes about 10,300 customers in northwest L.A. County, Antelope Valley and San Fernando Valley, and more than 7,400 customers in Fontana, Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, Chino Hills and other unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.

Viellegas said the company has notified about 386,000 more customers that they could have their service cut.

The utility has not determined whether or not the power shutoffs will continue over the weekend, Viellegas said.

“We will wait out the weather,” he added.

SoCal Edison’s website has the latest list and maps of communities affected. Customers can also sign up online to receive power cut alerts from the utility.