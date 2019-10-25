Some Tick Fire Evacuations Lifted in Canyon Country, Sand Canyon

Authorities began the process of repopulating some of the Santa Clarita neighborhoods evacuated due to the Tick Fire on Friday afternoon, including neighborhoods in Canyon Country and Sand Canyon.

Residents living between Whites Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, north of Soledad Canyon Road and South of Plum Canyon Road, were cleared to return home at 5 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Deputy Chief Vince Pena said.

Additionally, evacuation orders were lifted in the Sand Canyon area, south of Fire Station 132 at Thompson Ranch Drive down to Placerita Canyon Road, Pena said.

Evacuations in the Mint Canyon neighborhood along Sierra Highway, west of Linda Vista, were to be lifted at 6 p.m.

Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders south of the 14 Freeway, west of Agua Dulce, as well as neighborhoods along Sand Canyon Road north of Fire Station 132, officials said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger urged patience as community members begin returning home from the largest evacuation in Santa Clarita Valley history.

The evacuation centers at West Ranch High School and College of the Canyons were filled to capacity Friday, prior to some evacuation orders being lifted.

“As we do repopulation, it’s important to remind the public to do so safely,” she said. “Hazards cans till exist, including damages utilities, exposed burned out structures, fire ash, as well as hazardous materials.”

please be patient with our law enforcement and help them to make this a process that’s going to ensure public safety.

She urged returning residents to wear gloves, eye protection and N95 rated face masks around the fresh fire damage.

Fire officials said they were monitoring the situation and hoped to lift more evacuation orders once conditions permit it.

The Tick Fire, which Thursday afternoon, has scorched 4,300 acres and damaged at least five homes, according to fire officials. A nearby spot fire in Canyon Country damaged six homes on Thursday, destroying two of them.

