× Ted Danson Arrested Along With Jane Fonda at Climate Change Demonstration in Washington D.C.

So this is the bad place.

“The Good Place” star Ted Danson is the latest celebrity to be arrested at the U.S. Capitol for demonstrating on behalf of climate change.

The beloved “Cheers” alum was escorted away in restraints Friday morning after participating in the weekly, youth-led protest known as Fire Drill Fridays, which last week ensnared Oscar winner Jane Fonda and “Law & Order” veteran Sam Waterston in efforts to support Congress’ Green New Deal.

In fact, Fonda, wearing her signature bright red coat, was arrested for the third week in a row for the display and was escorted away triumphantly because getting arrested has been her intention all along.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

. @TedDanson getting arrested for the first time. Mass actions like this are a critical part of continuing the momentum of the climate strikes, demonstrating support for a Green New Deal, and ensuring the world’s attention at this critical time! #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/n4KRz5Ujic — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) October 25, 2019