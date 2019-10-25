× Tick Fire Evacuations: Thousands of Residents Forced to Flee Their Homes

A flare-up Friday morning in the 4,000-acre Tick Fire has prompted authorities to place more Santa Clarita area neighborhoods under mandatory evacuations.

The fire, which began Thursday in the Auga Dulce area, was just 5% contained.

Overnight winds allowed the fire to surge as flames jumped over the 14 Freeway in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has asked residents to evacuate the following areas:

Residents located to the north of the 14 Freeway, south of Vasquez Canyon, East of Whites and Plum Canyon, and west of Agua Dulce.

Residents south of the 14 freeway, north of Placerita Canyon, west of Sand Canyon and all communities around the Robinson Ranch Golf Course.

An evacuation center has been set up at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

An estimated 40,000 people were under evacuation orders as of Friday morning, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Sky Cornell said.

Residents were asked to bring the following items:

Plastic (Your identification, Credit cards, or cash)

Prescriptions

Papers or any important documents you might have or need (birth certificates, marriage certificates, etc.)

People or Pets

Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computer of flash drives

Small animals can be taken to Castaic Animal Center at 31044 Charlie Canyon in Castaic.

All other residents in the area were asked to be prepared to evacuate when asked. Officials warned that evacuees could be away from the residence for a prolonged period of time.