Tick Fire: Over 300 Airbnb Hosts Offering Free Lodging for Evacuees, Relief Workers in Santa Clarita Blaze

More than 300 local Airbnb hosts have offered free lodging for Tick Fire evacuees and relief workers as a massive fire continued to threaten thousands of residences and other structures in Santa Clarita on Friday.

Hosts from Santa Barbara to Orange and Los Angeles counties have opened up their rooms and homes as part of Airbnb's Open Homes program. The listings will be available from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7 for those affected by the blaze, according to the company.

Evacuees and relief workers in need of temporary accommodations can search Airbnb's website. Those interested in offering up their rooms or homes can list them online.

Airbnb also made the program available earlier in October for victims of the Saddleridge Fire in the San Fernando Valley. The company said since launching the initiative in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, it has secured lodging for more than 30,000 people worldwide.

About 40,000 people were under evacuation orders the morning after the Tick Fire ignited in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road on Thursday afternoon. Officials said at least six structures have burned in the incident, but they expect that number to rise.

Two evacuation centers have been set up in Santa Clarita:

College of the Canyons' Valencia campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

West Ranch High School, 6255 Valencia Blvd.