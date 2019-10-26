18-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot in South L.A.’s Vermont Vista Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was inside a vehicle near West 104th and South Figueroa streets when shots were fired from another vehicle about 6 a.m., LAPD Officer Jay Chavez said.

She was taken to an LAPD station by the person who was driving the car she was in, Chavez said. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were then called to the station.

The teenager was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m., he said.

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle pulling to the side of a road, where there are other vehicles parked. Sometime later, a person gets out of one of the cars and runs away.

No description of the suspect or other details have been released.

KTLA's Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.