2 L.A. Men Stopped With 420 Pounds of Weed in Connecticut, Police Say

Posted 10:29 AM, October 26, 2019, by

Two Los Angeles men allegedly stopped in a truck containing 420 pounds of marijuana are under arrest, thanks to Connecticut State Troopers and a K9 unit that’s winning praise for sniffing it all out.

Connecticut State Police told of the bust with a message on Twitter: “When something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in,” with a picture of the four dogs sitting next to a pile of bags of marijuana.

The truck was stopped Friday while it was headed southbound on Interstate 95, in Darien.

The two suspects, 23-year-old Vahe Manjikian and 27-year-old Kevin Conrado, have been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Manjikian was driving the truck and Conrado was the passenger. They are being held on $100,000 bonds.

