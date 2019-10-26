× 2 Teens Killed in Baja California Wildfires Near U.S.-Mexico Border

At least two people have died in Baja California after deadly wildfires ravaged cities on the US and Mexico border.

The fire victims were two females, aged 15 and 19, Mexico’s Director of Civil Protection for the state of Baja California, Antonio Rosquillas, told CNN.

Dozens of wildfires have been raging in northern Baja California, including in Tecate, Ensenada, and Playas de Rosarito. The Santa Ana winds and the dry conditions are helping to spread the blazes, which Rosquillas is calling the “strongest fires in the history of Baja California.”

But Rosquillas says firefighters have contained 80% of the blaze in Tecate and 60% of the fire in Ensenada.

Mexican officials confirmed the fire has ravaged 125 homes, with 30 of those in the northern city of Tijuana. At this point, however, most evacuees have gone back home, with only 16 people remaining in one shelter.

Rosquillas added that he expects the fires to be fully contained by Sunday, given the favorable weather forecasts for the region.

The fires broke out on Thursday morning in Ensenada. By late evening, fire had spread to 7,100 acres, according to Mexican authorities. On Friday, the fire was burning so brightly that Cal Fire officials said the smoke could be seen as far north as San Diego County. The fire, however, did not pose a threat to US cities, Cal Fire wrote on Twitter.