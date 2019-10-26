3 Killed in San Bernardino Crash Identified

The 1100 block of Fifth Street in San Bernardino is seen in a Google Maps image.

Authorities have released the identities of a driver and two passengers who died Friday when their car struck the rear of a big rig in San Bernardino.

Rico Anaya Perez Jr., 24, of Highland was at the wheel of the car, which crashed about 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 5th Street, according to San Bernardino County coroner’s records.

Monique Michelle Ortiz, 23, of San Bernardino and Anthony Steven Fernandez, 24, of San Bernardino, who were riding as passengers in the car, also died in the crash, according to coroner’s officials. All three victims died at the scene of the crash.

The car was westbound on 5th Street, approaching Vernon Avenue, when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer, according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Jeff Harvey.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears speed was a factor in this collision,” Harvey said in a written statement.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police investigators at 909-384-5792.

