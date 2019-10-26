6-Year-Old Crowned a Rose Princess With Help From Make-A-Wish

A 6-year-old girl who lives with a rare genetic disorder was all smiles Saturday as the Tournament of Roses and Make-A-Wish teamed up to make her wish of becoming a Rose Princess a reality.

6-year-old Rose realized her dream of becoming a Rose Princess with help from Make-A-Wish and the Tournament of Roses on Oct. 26, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Rose suffers from a disorder called Sanfilippo syndrome, which mainly affects her brain and spinal court, according to Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. She is also autistic and has cognitive developmental delays.

The energetic young girl loves people, princesses and celebrations, so it seemed a natural fit to coronate Rose as Rose Parade royalty for the 2020 Rose Parade, volunteers said.

Her special day included a makeover,  including a custom princess dress, a carriage ride through Pasadena hosted by a Pasadena police officer as her "Prince Charming," a royal tea party and greetings from adoring royal subjects.

