Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Crash That Killed 2 Horses, Injured 2 Riders in Lake View Terrace: LAPD

A suspected hit-and-run driver has been arrested after being accused of killing two horses and injuring two riders in a Lake View Terrace crash, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect, who has been not been identified, was driving along Foothill Boulevard near Wheatland Avenue when he or she struck the riders about 9:40 p.m., according to LAPD. Police confirmed the arrest nearly 12 hours later at 9 a.m.

Footage of the crash site shows a dark-colored minivan, with its front end ripped off, just outside the gate of a home.

No other details have been released.