Human Remains Found in Area of Santa Clarita Burned by Tick Fire: LASD

Human remains were found in Santa Clarita in an area burned by the Tick Fire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

It’s too early to tell if the individual’s death was related to the fire, sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga said.

The blaze, which started in Agua Dulce Thursday afternoon, has consumed more than 4,600 acres.

Homicide detectives are investigating the found remains of the unknown individual near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Thompson Ranch Drive.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the Tick Fire, according to the multiagency update released Saturday.

Containment of the Tick Fire in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita reached 25% on Saturday, after evacuation orders were lifted for 40,000 people. Some areas remain evacuated as more than 1,300 firefighters continue battling the wildfire.

The fire either damaged or destroyed 18 structures, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Saturday.

The investigation into the human remains is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.