Jessica Makes an ‘Ooey Gooey’ Grilled Cheese With Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is Jessica's favorite holiday and she attributes the affinity to the spooky season to her childhood. She said her mother always made Halloween so special, and she wants to do the same with her son.

Jessica always thought it was fun when her mom would make a meal before trick-or-treating. She thought she'd make something that is inspired by Halloween.

Her pumpernickel grilled cheese with butternut squash and carrot soup is a perfect fall meal that is both delicious and fun!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 43.

Jessica's "Ooey Gooey" Grilled Cheese with Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

Ingredients

6 carrots, chopped into bite-sized pieces

4 cups of butternut squash, diced, washed and ready to cook

Curry powder

32 ounces of chicken stock

Loaf of pumpernickel bread

Cream cheese

Shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Smoked gouda cheese

Butter

Sour cream

Half and half

Black sesame seeds

Instructions