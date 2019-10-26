Jessica Makes an ‘Ooey Gooey’ Grilled Cheese With Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

Halloween is Jessica's favorite holiday and she attributes the affinity to the spooky season to her childhood. She said her mother always made Halloween so special, and she wants to do the same with her son.
Jessica always thought it was fun when her mom would make a meal before trick-or-treating. She thought she'd make something that is inspired by Halloween.
Her pumpernickel grilled cheese with butternut squash and carrot soup is a perfect fall meal that is both delicious and fun!
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 43.
Jessica's "Ooey Gooey" Grilled Cheese with Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
Ingredients
- 6 carrots, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 4 cups of butternut squash, diced, washed and ready to cook
- Curry powder
- 32 ounces of chicken stock
- Loaf of pumpernickel bread
- Cream cheese
- Shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Smoked gouda cheese
- Butter
- Sour cream
- Half and half
- Black sesame seeds
Instructions
- Place diced carrots and butternut squash onto a baking pan. Sprinkle the veggies with salt and pepper, drizzle olive oil and roast them in the oven on 425 degrees for about 40 minutes.
- When the veggies are fork tender, sprinkle curry powder on top and place them into a blender with 32 ounces of chicken stock and blend.
- Take two slices of pumpernickel bread, spread one side with cream cheese and top it with shredded cheddar cheese and smoked gouda cheese.
- Add butter and a drizzle of olive oil in a pan and cook the grilled cheese over medium heat until it is crispy on each side.
- Combine sour cream and half and half into a bottle. Mix it until it is thin enough to squeeze out of a bottle.
- Create a spider web in the bowl of soup: Make 3 circles in the bowl then use a toothpick to create a web effect.
- Sprinkle the soup with black sesame seeds.
- Enjoy!