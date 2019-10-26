Jessica Makes Spooky Halloween Treats With Levi and His Classmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica had Levi’s friends over and made some fun treats for the Halloween season.

These desserts are easy to make, fun to decorate, and the best part is, they’re tasty!

Even though Levi wanted to skip steps and go straight for the toppings, this cute team had a great time decorating their desserts.

After the kids got to taste their creations, the verdict was in, Jessica throws a mean Halloween party.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 43.

Jessica's Halloween Bark

Ingredients:

Box of graham crackers

White chocolate

Melting orange candies

Your choice of sprinkles

Your choice of chocolate candies

Instructions

Put graham crackers side by side and create a graham cracker base on a cookie sheet. Melt the white chocolate and melting orange candies in separate double boilers. Pour the orange and white chocolate over the graham cracker base. Top with your choice of sprinkles and chocolate candies. Refrigerate the bark overnight or it place in a freezer for 30 minutes until the chocolate is hardened. Enjoy!

Jessica's Vampire Teeth Cookies

Ingredients:

Package of large sugar or chocolate chip cookies

Red frosting with a piping tip (you can buy ready made ready-made frosting in baking aisle of grocery store)

Bag of mini marshmallows

Almond slivers

Instructions: