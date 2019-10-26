Jessica Visits the Magic Castle in Hollywood for Tricks and Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica got to tour the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood just in time for Halloween.

She said what makes this place so special is that there is so much to look at while going through each of the rooms. Everything looks like it has a story behind it, Jessica said.

She also got to meet the castle’s new head chef, Jason Fullilove, and sample some of the seasonal dishes he has to offer guests.

And you can’t visit the the Magic Castle without watching a magic show. Jessica got a see a fun trick from Nikola Arkane, the only professional female magician in Ireland!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 43.