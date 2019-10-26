× Kurt Cobain’s Green Cardigan from ‘Unplugged’ Performance Sells for Record-Breaking $334K

Kurt Cobain’s vintage, olive-green cardigan is not only legendary, it’s now record-breaking.

At a two-day music auction this weekend, the Nirvana singer’s cardigan, which he wore at the band’s famous “MTV Unplugged” performance in New York in 1993, sold for $334,000.

Not only did the final sale amount exceed expectations — set between $200,000 and $300,000 — it’s the most expensive sweater ever sold at an auction, according to Julien’s Auctions, which held the event.

The sweater has sentimental value for a lot of fans. The “Unplugged” concert is considered one of the band’s best performances, and it made the thrift-store cardigan iconic.

The cardigan has never been washed since the concert and has all the original stains, too, so the new owner is sure to smell a lot like teen spirit.

Cobain’s sweater wasn’t the only famous item of his to go up for auction. His custom, left-handed Fender Mustang guitar, used during Nirvana’s “In Utero” tour in 1993, sold for $340,000.

Meanwhile, Elvis Presley’s 1976 Harley Davidson XLH Sportster 1000 motorcycle went for $106,250. His 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL Gold Coupe sold for $125,000, according to the auction house.

Michael Jackson’s custom velvet jacket that he wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party and the premiere of his “Ghosts” film was estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $20,000. The winning bid was $65,625.