One Man Killed, Another Wounded in Riverside Shooting

One man died and another was wounded following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Riverside early Saturday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 6900 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback.

“When the officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” Railsback said in a written statement. “Paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced deceased.”

A second man wounded in the shooting was brought to a hospital by acquaintances, the officer said. He was listed in stable condition.

The victims’ identities were not released Saturday.

No suspect description was available, and no further details were released.

Anyone with information can reach Riverside police at 951-354-2007. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.