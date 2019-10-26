NorCal Braces for Powerful Winds That Could Bring Dangerous Fire Weather

In 1991, flames swept into the Oakland and Berkeley hills, killing more than two dozen people and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

In 2017, the Tubbs fire devastated wine country, killing 22 people and eventually destroying more than 5,000 homes.

Last year, it was the Camp fire — the most destructive in California history that left more than 80 dead and more than 13,900 homes destroyed, along with much of the town of Paradise.

Powerful downslope winds heading from the northeast to the southwest fanned all three fire storms. Forecasters now say these winds that will hit Northern California this weekend could bring one of the most potentially dangerous periods of fire weather experienced by the region in a generation.

