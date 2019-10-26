Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 26th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

It’s the last Saturday of October 2019! Wow! It’s also the last Saturday before Halloween! There are MANY Halloween related events and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Watch the video and then, please scroll down this webpage to find MORE events than I had time to report on television! Yikes! Enjoy!

-0-

Find Your Big BOO!

Adoption Special for Big Dogs at spcaLA

spcaLA.com.

Find your Big Boo! The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) announces $25 adoption fees for big breed dogs until the end of October 2019.

Larger breed dogs currently available for adoption include Shepherd mixes, Akita mixes, Husky mixes, and Pit Bull mixes.

The Big Boo adoption special is available for qualified adopters at all spcaLA pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

To view adoptable animals or adoption requirements, please visit spcaLA.com.

-0-

BOONION STATION

Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, 2019 from noon-6 p.m. - South Patio

800 North Alameda Street

Los Angeles

unionstationla.com

Union Station will become a ghoulishly gleeful garden of goblins at the 2nd annual Boo-nion Station, a free two-day, family-friendly Halloween hoopla in downtown Los Angeles. The free, fiendishly fun event transforms the station’s South Patio into a mystical Halloween Village and feature delightfully devilish activities for kids. The Hallowhuts host performances, Halloween crafts, face painting, tarantula tattoos and puppet shows to keep even little monsters entertained.

At 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day the village will become a sorcerer’s stroll around the Treats-on-Track Trail, which promises to deliver a spellbinding sugar high.

Guests can “boo-gie” down with a spooky spin on some Halloween favorites at our very own Monster Mash Dance Party held every hour on the half hour or don their most haunting or hilarious costumes for the Creepy & Clever Costume Contest with prizes at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A Pumpkin Patch Picnic will feature food trucks dishing up some frighteningly fabulous savory and sweet fare throughout the day.

Additional activities include a Cobweb Craft Camper – a frightfully fun Halloween craft zone where kids can create a funky steampunk pumpkin or turn treats into treasures, a Spooktacular Selfie Booth for supernatural social media posting, and a host of howling stilt walkers and Halloween Characters.

For additional information, visit unionstationla.com.

-0-

Spooktacular

Halloween by the Harbor, 11am to 9pm

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina Del Rey

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marina-spooktacular-tickets-71734984269

The Department of Beaches & Harbors presents Marina SPOOKTACULAR Halloween by the harbor Saturday and Sunday,October 26–27 from 11am-9pm for this free two-day festival at Burton Chace Park.

ACTIVITIES:

L.A.’s only haunted pirate ships

Graveyard scavenger hunts

Blackout maze of terror

Escape rooms

Scare zone

Giant grid maze

Buccaneer pirate ship

Fun house obstacle course

Carnival games

Giant slide

DIY costume booth

Pumpkin decorating

Live entertainers

Face & hand Halloween airbrush stations

Live DJ

Food trucks

Photo oportunities

FREE giveaways and much more!

AGES: All ages and scare levels welcome!

COST: Admission is FREE, but a completed & signed Liability Waiver Form** is required for each person (regardless of age) who wishes to participate in any activity & ride.

-0-

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors on the hit television show "THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR." The brand became hugely popular. This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

Closing Today!

Free!

Emmy Winning Television Costumes

13th Art of Television Costume Design

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

We always hear about the actors and actresses winning Emmy Awards. We’ll we can learn about the people responsible the costume design of your favorite television shows at the 13th Annual Art of Television Costume Design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles. This is the last day we can see the 2018-2019 television show costumes that were nominated for and earned Emmy Awards. The exhibition is free!

-0-

This Weekend!

African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase

Bherc.org

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is proud to announce its 25thAnnual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase. The Festival is held in various locations in Los Angeles, California.

Since its inception in 1994, African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase have been a platform for rising and established filmmakers from emerging voices, while exploring innovations in storytelling across film, television, online, and more.

The Festival will present a combination of over 100 documentaries and short films, over 50 filmmakers and concludes with a Q&A after each film block. The community-at-large is invited to celebrate the artistry of this year’s filmmakers whose projects cover diverse topics, stories, techniques and broad themes multi-layered with humor, drama, and reality.

-0-

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

More than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

-0-

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

Tours are only seven dollars.

-0-

2019 Fall Plant Sale

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

818 768 1802

theodorepayne.org

The Fall Plant Sale is happening at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants in Sun Valley. It’s the biggest sale of the year. Twenty-thousand California native plants, native seeds, native bulbs and more are discounted plus experts are here to answer your Fall planting and plant questions.

-0-

Free!

San Gabriel Valley Open House & Air Fair

San Gabriel Airport

4233 Santa Anita Avenue

El Monte

626 448 6129

Let’s fly! The San Gabriel Valley Airport invites us to its Open House and Air Fair in El Monte. In addition to vintage aircraft, there’s a car show, a kid’s carnival and petting zoo. This event is free.

-0-

The Moto Beach Classic @ 11am

Bolsa Chica California State Beach

http://www.motoclassicevents.com

The Moto Beach Classic celebrates the motorcycle life with racers, bike builders, artists, and musicians from all walks of the two-wheeled life at Bolsa Chica State Beach. It’s a weekend of action, adventure, art, music and racing drama.

Let’s make it -- an action adventure -- Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

