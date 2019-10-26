× Tick Fire Now 4,600 Acres After Growing More Than 600 Acres Overnight, Destroying 9 Structures

The Tick Fire in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita grew more than 600 acres overnight as it destroyed nine structures, burning through a total of 4,615 acres, authorities said Saturday.

Containment reached 25% from 10% the night prior, authorities said, after several neighborhoods were repopulated following evacuations of 40,000 people. Some areas remain evacuated as more than 1,300 firefighters continue battling the wildfire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for L.A. County after the fire scorched nearly 4,000 acres within just a few hours Thursday. It was first reported at 1:24 p.m. near 31656 Tick Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Newsom said the state has secured federal assistance to fight the fire, which continues to threaten 10,000 structures. In addition to those destroyed, the wildfire has damaged another nine structures. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities said the following areas remain evacuated:

Baker Canyon Road from Sierra Highway, North of Vasquez Canyon Road, to where it ends near 15142 Sierra Highway

Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Toad

Meanwhile, two evacuation centers remain open — College of the Canyons Gymnasium at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road and West Ranch High School at 26255 Valencia Blvd.