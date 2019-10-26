Video: Driver Sought After Mini Cooper Hits Bicyclist Head-On in Silver Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have reached out to the public for help tracking down a driver who crashed head-on into a bicyclist in Silver Lake on Friday, then sped away without stopping to help, officials said.

The bicyclist suffered severe injuries in the 11:45 p.m. collision in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The car, described as "a possibly early-model Mini Cooper, red with a white roof," struck the bicyclist head-on, as seen in surveillance video that captured the crash.

"After the collision, the driver failed to stop to render aid (or) or identify themselves and fled the scene in the vehicle," according to the statement. The car likely has damage to its front end, hood and windshield.

The injured bicyclist has since been listed in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

The city of Los Angeles offers a standing $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in injury hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-5287-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.