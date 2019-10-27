9 People Injured After Heavy Winds Topple Tree at Bay Area Farmer’s Market

Nine people have been injured after heavy winds toppled a tall tree in a San Francisco Bay Area city.

Martinez Police Sgt. Steve Gaul said the 30-foot (9-meter) tree snapped at its base, injuring nine people Sunday morning at a farmers’ market in the city’s downtown.

Gaul said the youngest was a toddler and the oldest was 71. Six of the nine were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Crews are battling fires throughout Northern California and nearly 200,000 people were ordered evacuated from their homes. Millions are without power after Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cut off electricity to prevent its equipment from sparking fires.

Historic winds are forecast through Monday morning.