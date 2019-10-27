× Boos and ‘Lock Him Up!’ Chants Echo Through Stadium as Trump Attends World Series

President Donald Trump was met with loud, sustained boos and chants of “Lock him up!” from fans at Nationals Park when he was shown on the in-stadium video screen after the third inning of Game 5.

The boos ended only after the video screen cut to a shot of U.S. service members waving to the crowd and then showed a message thanking the military. Trump is attending the game with five wounded veterans.

Then, as Nationals starter Joe Ross took the mound to warm up for the fourth inning, fans started chanting, “Lock him up!” in an apparent reference to ongoing impeachment proceedings against the president. Pro-Trump crowds have frequently chanted “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton at the president’s campaign rallies.

Trump was attending his first major league game since he took office in January 2017. He did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch and arrived with no fanfare just as the game began.

Trump, who campaigned on a promise to “drain the swamp,” is deeply unpopular in the Washington area. He received 4% of the vote in the District of Columbia and lost both Maryland and Virginia in 2016.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Here’s video of Trump getting booed again, this time by the whole stadium. pic.twitter.com/ppRpQzWWap — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 28, 2019