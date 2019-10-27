× Extreme Diablo Winds Top 93 MPH in Sonoma County, Driving Rapid Spread of Kincade Fire

Forecasters predicted historic winds.

And they didn’t exaggerate.

Northern California was being battered Sunday morning with extreme Diablo winds. The National Weather Service clocked a gust of 93 mph near Healdsburg, which is now threatened by the Kincade fire. The winds caused the fire in Sonoma County to explode overnight, prompting evacuations in Santa Rosa and south to Bodega Bay.

The Diablo winds came to Santa Rosa early Sunday. The whistles and flutters that announced their coming just past midnight quickly turned into long, angry howls and gusts that rattled buildings.

