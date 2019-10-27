× Gov. Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Fires, Extreme Weather Conditions

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday, due to extreme high-wind events that have resulted in fires and evacuations across California.

The Tick Fire in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita has burned through a total of 4,615 acres as of Sunday morning, and destroyed 22 structures and damaged another 27, according to a multiagency update released Sunday. More than 900 firefighters remained on-scene at the Tick Fire on Sunday, with more of them ready should further need arise, officials said.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres and has left nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders, authorities said. There are over 3,000 local, state and federal personnel, including fire responders working on the Kincade Fire.

“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,” Gov. Newsom said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Newsom secured Fire Management Assistance Grants to help ensure the availability of resources for fighting the Tick Fire in Southern California and the Kincade Fire in Northern California.