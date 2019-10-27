× Gov. Newsom: ‘The Next 72 Hours Is Going to Be Challenging’ for California

Faced with mass evacuations in Sonoma County, a growing fire, historically strong winds and the prospect of power outages that could affect more than 2 million people, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday didn’t mince words.

“The next 72 hours is going to be challenging,” Newsom said. “I can sugarcoat it, but I’m not.”

The governor traveled to a mobile home park in American Canyon later in the day and spoke with residents who said they were warned about the power shut-off just a few hours before Pacific Gas & Electric Co. planned to cut the lights.

Lucille Constantine, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, told the governor that she tried to pick up extra medication from a nearby pharmacy before the store lost power.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.